Karpus Management Inc. Has $396,000 Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,575 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPCS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 614,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 158.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 815,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 456.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 244,933 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $2,012,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPCS opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

