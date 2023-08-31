Karpus Management Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,185 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $292,638.72. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

