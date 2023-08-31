Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stake in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Frontier Investment worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Frontier Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Frontier Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Investment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICV stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Frontier Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.02.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

