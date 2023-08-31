Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Performance

CHN opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

