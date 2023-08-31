Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target to $8.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

