J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $142.89, but opened at $145.84. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $145.42, with a volume of 247,796 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -455.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. BOKF NA grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,447,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.61. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

