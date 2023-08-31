Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Itron were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Itron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.01 million. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

