iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Lifted by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,914,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $507.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.48 and a 200-day moving average of $460.32. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

