iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

