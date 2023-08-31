iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $101.14.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.