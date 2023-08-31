Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 10,732 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

INTU stock opened at $540.58 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $542.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.47. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

