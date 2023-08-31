Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

