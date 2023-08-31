Installed Building Products Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,767 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,225% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.

NYSE:IBP opened at $144.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.59. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

