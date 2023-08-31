Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases 59,950 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 59,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £178,651 ($225,199.80).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £74,500 ($93,911.51).

On Friday, August 11th, Max Royde purchased 85,688 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £255,350.24 ($321,883.57).

On Friday, July 28th, Max Royde purchased 16,060 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £48,501.20 ($61,138.54).

IQGeo Group Stock Performance

Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.72) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.15). The firm has a market cap of £181.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14,750.00 and a beta of 0.28.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

