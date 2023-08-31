Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 654.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NOCT opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a market cap of $71.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

