ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.99. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 266,663 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $77,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $198,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $77,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $198,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,353,068 shares of company stock worth $22,414,102 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

