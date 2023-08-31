Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

