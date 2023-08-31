Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Health Catalyst traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.49. 153,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 483,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,014 shares of company stock worth $70,529 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $652.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

