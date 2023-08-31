HC Wainwright Trims Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Target Price to $10.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.52 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

