HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday.
Cybin Price Performance
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
