HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 1,234.32% and a negative net margin of 6,242.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clene will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,841,455 shares of company stock worth $1,473,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

