Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

