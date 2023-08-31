GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

