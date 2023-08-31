Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

GRNNF stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

