Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Grand City Properties Price Performance
GRNNF stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
