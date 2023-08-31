Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) PT Lowered to $11.00

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 209.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRCL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.43. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

