Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Holdings Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,395,518 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Golden Ocean Group worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,749,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOGL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

