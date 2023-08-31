Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) PT Lowered to $68.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Argus from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gentherm from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $60.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 171.63 and a beta of 1.35. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,607,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gentherm by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gentherm by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

