FY2027 Earnings Estimate for UGE International Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGE International in a report issued on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

UGE International Price Performance

UGE opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34. UGE International has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The stock has a market cap of C$41.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

