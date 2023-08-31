FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.93. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

NYSE BMO opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $102.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

