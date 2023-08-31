FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Issued By Zacks Research

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BERY. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

BERY stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 588,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

