Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $325.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.10), with a volume of 426660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.29).

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £137.77 million, a PE ratio of 773.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

