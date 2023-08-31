Fmr LLC Sells 303,309 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,309 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $270,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.41.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $67,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,609.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

