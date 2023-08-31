Fmr LLC Has $243.86 Million Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580,115 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $243,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 32.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

