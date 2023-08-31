Fmr LLC Has $241.81 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,502 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $241,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $43,148,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in PTC by 41.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 926,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,742,000 after purchasing an additional 271,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in PTC by 597.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $1,912,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.