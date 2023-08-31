Fmr LLC Buys 674,244 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,291,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $220,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

