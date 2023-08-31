Fmr LLC Buys 177,655 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $218,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.