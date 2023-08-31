Fmr LLC Acquires 31,367 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 954,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $232,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $248.27 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.25 and a 200 day moving average of $238.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.