Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $175,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,575.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,758 shares of company stock worth $21,498,728. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.79. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

