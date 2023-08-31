Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 122.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average is $196.95. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.55 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

