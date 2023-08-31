Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.35.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Featured Stories
