FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in MetLife by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

MetLife stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.