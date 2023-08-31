FIL Ltd Sells 7,809 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 213,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,815,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,074,813.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

