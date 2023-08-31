FIL Ltd Sells 4,353 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in F5 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in F5 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,855,119.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,855,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,234. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $162.74 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

