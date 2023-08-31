FIL Ltd Sells 37,435 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,435 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $52.86.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

