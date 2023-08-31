FIL Ltd Sells 27,106 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,106 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after buying an additional 1,079,371 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,205,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 184,224.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 871,380 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,649,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 575,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 417,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

