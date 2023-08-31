FIL Ltd Sells 251 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in New Relic were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,859 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Relic by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 193,655 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in New Relic by 116.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,518 shares of company stock worth $4,275,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

