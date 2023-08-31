FIL Ltd Sells 204,890 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,890 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,705,000 after buying an additional 388,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,660,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

