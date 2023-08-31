FIL Ltd Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,143 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

