FIL Ltd Purchases 143,313 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 143,313 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Insmed were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 215,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Trading Up 2.2 %

INSM opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

View Our Latest Report on INSM

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.