FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after buying an additional 3,622,527 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,671,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EDU stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

